Boil water notice across Dixie County
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A few areas across Dixie County are under a precautionary boil water notice.
County Fire Rescue officials say that includes Horseshoe Beach, Jena, and the town of Suwannee.
We’ll have further updates when we receive them.
