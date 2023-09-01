Dixie County deputies arrest two looters after Hurricane Idalia

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people accused of trying to steal from home following Hurricane Idalia.

Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports from Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) about possible looters in Horseshoe Beach on Thursday. An FWC spotted two Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein of Palmetto loading items into a truck.

The officer detained the looting suspects until deputies could arrive. The suspects claimed the landowner gave them permission to remove the items. When deputies contacted the owner, he said they did not have permission to be on her property.

Farley and Lammlein were found to have several items that did not belong to them. They were both charged with burglary, grand theft, and trespassing.

Horseshoe Beach has a curfew of 11 p.m., and the sheriff’s office says areas affected by the storm have heavy law enforcement presence.

Some are working near coastal communities distributing food and water.

