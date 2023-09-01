Dixie County deputies arrest two looters after Hurricane Idalia

Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein booking photos | Horseshoe Beach hurricane damage (FILE)
Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein booking photos | Horseshoe Beach hurricane damage (FILE)(DCSO, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The Dixie County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people accused of trying to steal from home following Hurricane Idalia.

Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to reports from Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) about possible looters in Horseshoe Beach on Thursday. An FWC spotted two Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein of Palmetto loading items into a truck.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

The officer detained the looting suspects until deputies could arrive. The suspects claimed the landowner gave them permission to remove the items. When deputies contacted the owner, he said they did not have permission to be on her property.

Farley and Lammlein were found to have several items that did not belong to them. They were both charged with burglary, grand theft, and trespassing.

Horseshoe Beach has a curfew of 11 p.m., and the sheriff’s office says areas affected by the storm have heavy law enforcement presence.

RELATED: Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach

Some are working near coastal communities distributing food and water.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Flash flooding near Northeast 28th Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville
Flash flooding in Gainesville traps vehicles, blocks roadways
United Way of Suwannee Valley relief fund flyer | Tree falls on home in Lake City due to...
United Way raises money to help victims of Hurricane Idalia
FEMA logo, Damage in the Dixie County following Hurricane Idalia
Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.
Residents of Dixie, Levy, Suwannee, Hamilton, Taylor, and Citrus counties can apply for...
FEMA official explains how to apply for assistance following Hurricane Idalia