Energy officials state when power will be returning to residence soon

Energy officials estimate when power will be restored to counties that were affected by Hurricane Idalia.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re hearing when the lights might come back on in many places.

Duke Energy officials believe 95% of their customers will have power restored no later than 11:30 Sunday night.

Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Suwannee customers can expect power back on by 11:30 p.m. Friday, and Columbia County should be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative officials will send out over 100 linemen with tree removal crews tomorrow morning.

Another hundred from other electric co-ops will then join them.

