Energy officials state when power will be returning to residence soon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re hearing when the lights might come back on in many places.

Duke Energy officials believe 95% of their customers will have power restored no later than 11:30 Sunday night.

Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Suwannee customers can expect power back on by 11:30 p.m. Friday, and Columbia County should be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative officials will send out over 100 linemen with tree removal crews tomorrow morning.

Another hundred from other electric co-ops will then join them.

