Energy officials state when power will be returning to residence soon
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We’re hearing when the lights might come back on in many places.
Duke Energy officials believe 95% of their customers will have power restored no later than 11:30 Sunday night.
Alachua, Dixie, Gilchrist, Levy, and Suwannee customers can expect power back on by 11:30 p.m. Friday, and Columbia County should be restored by 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative officials will send out over 100 linemen with tree removal crews tomorrow morning.
Another hundred from other electric co-ops will then join them.
