FGC opens the Howard Center for overflow FPL line workers

Florida Gateway College officials opened up the Howard Center to 150 overflow FPL line workers.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - As emergency response teams work to turn the lights back on in Columbia County, one college is doing its part to help out.

They are on the job to bring back power to the region.

