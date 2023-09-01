Flash flooding in Gainesville traps vehicles, blocks roadways

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy rains on Friday afternoon are causing flash flooding in Gainesville days after Hurricane Idalia.

Gainesville Police Department officers responded to several calls involving cars stuck in flooded roadways. Some locations include Northeast 28th Ave and Northeast 13th Street where three cars are stuck in flooded roadways.

Officers are also on scene at other flooded roads including Northeast 23rd Avenue, 1200 N.E.18th Ave, 912 N.E. 16th Ave., and 1050 N.W. Second St.

Officers say they are also on the scene of a call with wires down at 400 N.E. 23rd Ave.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

