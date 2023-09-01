Flash flooding in Gainesville traps vehicles, blocks roadways

Flash flooding near Northeast 28th Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville
Flash flooding near Northeast 28th Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Heavy rains on Friday afternoon are causing flash flooding in Gainesville days after Hurricane Idalia.

Gainesville Police Department officers responded to several calls involving cars stuck in flooded roadways. Some locations include Northeast 28th Ave and Northeast 13th Street where three cars are stuck in flooded roadways.

Officers are also on scene at other flooded roads including Northeast 23rd Avenue, 1200 N.E.18th Ave, 912 N.E. 16th Ave., and 1050 N.W. Second St.

TRENDING: Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach

Officers say they are also on the scene of a call with wires down at 400 N.E. 23rd Ave.

This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

