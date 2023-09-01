Horseshoe Beach Town Council member pleads for help after Hurricane Idalia

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - The small community of Horseshoe Beach was devastated by Hurricane Idalia and town leaders are asking for help from anyone who can lend a hand.

“We want people to know that we need aid,” said Town Council Member Brooke Hiers. “We need help cleaning up. We’re gonna need these canals cleaned out. We’re gonna need the people to come on in and start picking up the debris on the sides of the roads that we’ve piled up with our personal equipment.”

“I heard a long-timer say that’s lived here his whole entire life and he says it will take us a year to get this stuff cleaned up.”

Hiers says people willing to help can go to town hall or call her cell at 352-535-5337.

“People here have houses that don’t have insurance. We’ve contacted them to let them know to apply for FEMA.gov. There are FEMA people on the ground trying to help them with their applications.”

Residents of Dixie, Levy, Suwannee, Hamilton, Taylor, and Citrus counties can apply for disaster assistance

