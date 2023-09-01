H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall stays undefeated in a three-set sweep vs. Eastside; Newberry wins at home over Keystone Heights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oak Hall volleyball team won their sixth straight match and improved to 6-0 for the season with a three-set win over Eastside. The Eagles prevailed 25-16, 25-14, 25-14.

The Eagles (6-0) limited the Rams (1-2) to 16 points or less in each set, as they cruised to an easy victory at home on Thursday night.

The Newberry volleyball team beat Keystone Heights in a three-set match. The Panthers improved their record to 3-3. Newberry went 11-16 last season and lost to Keystone Heights in all three sets.

Meanwhile, the Indians had their second loss of the season as they fell to 1-2. Last year Keystone Heights finished the season 17-8.

