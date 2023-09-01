Labor Day travel will not be affected by Hurricane Idalia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end to the summer travel season.

In Florida, following Hurricane Idalia’s impact, it’s still expected to be a record travel weekend for the holiday.

According to the Triple A Auto Club, domestic travel bookings are up four percent for the weekend from last year, while international bookings are up 44 percent.

For those driving, gas prices are three dollars and 69 cents for a gallon of regular unleaded.

That’s up 11 cents per gallon from last year. Triple A spokesman Mark Jenkins says drivers should plan ahead, as the roads will be busy all weekend.

“It’s definitely a popular time for people to take, kind of, a short trip because most kids have to be back in school on Tuesday. But, domestic bookings for hotels are up four percent compared to last year. International travel bookings are up 44 percent,” said Mark Jenkins, Spokesman, AAA Auto Club.

Orlando is one of the top five domestic travel destinations this weekend, while cruise bookings out of Florida ports are up 19 percent compared to 2022.

