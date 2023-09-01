NCFL residents pick up damage caused by Idalia

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida still have lots to clean up after Idalia made landfall this week.

Streets in Inglis were covered in dirt and logs are tossed to the side of the road Friday.

Yankeetown showed similar damage minutes away. Fallen trees blocked roads in neighborhoods and debris piles are on nearly every front yard.

Leaders and citizens in Crystal River worked together as rain continues to fall across the city. Mayor Joe Meek said he is proud of how residents have reacted to the storm.

“We’ve been through this before, we know what needs to be done, and our people are responding,” said Meek. “They’re doing such a great job.”

City and Citrus County leaders offered hot meals to those in need outside the Chamber office, in addition to some extra supplies. They are working with federal agencies to help residents get back on their feet.

“90 percent of the work is going to happen once this passes. The county government is responsible for making sure cleanup and all the federal and state monies get to help the citizens that are in need,” said Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

One man told TV20 he is dealing with damage at his own home, while helping others as a public adjuster.

“We’re seeing worse damage than seven years ago during Hurricane Hermine,” said Rocco Foley. “There’s a higher flood level that came in this year, so it’s worse.”

Meek said FEMA is in Crystal River and the city will receive federal funding.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.