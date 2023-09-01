NCFL residents pick up damage caused by Idalia

Inglis, Yankeetown, and Crystal River residents are all cleaning up the mess left behind by Idalia.
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across North Central Florida still have lots to clean up after Idalia made landfall this week.

Streets in Inglis were covered in dirt and logs are tossed to the side of the road Friday.

Yankeetown showed similar damage minutes away. Fallen trees blocked roads in neighborhoods and debris piles are on nearly every front yard.

Leaders and citizens in Crystal River worked together as rain continues to fall across the city. Mayor Joe Meek said he is proud of how residents have reacted to the storm.

“We’ve been through this before, we know what needs to be done, and our people are responding,” said Meek. “They’re doing such a great job.”

City and Citrus County leaders offered hot meals to those in need outside the Chamber office, in addition to some extra supplies. They are working with federal agencies to help residents get back on their feet.

“90 percent of the work is going to happen once this passes. The county government is responsible for making sure cleanup and all the federal and state monies get to help the citizens that are in need,” said Chairman Ruthie Davis Schlabach.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

One man told TV20 he is dealing with damage at his own home, while helping others as a public adjuster.

“We’re seeing worse damage than seven years ago during Hurricane Hermine,” said Rocco Foley. “There’s a higher flood level that came in this year, so it’s worse.”

Meek said FEMA is in Crystal River and the city will receive federal funding.

To support and donate to the Tipsy Cow's recovery effort, please visit their GoFundMe page.
Tipsy Cow owners in Cedar Key work to rebuild following Hurricane Idalia
A tree fell during Hurricane Idalia, destroying this house in Madison, Fla.
Members of Congress push for disaster funding bill as more counties ask for federal assistance
Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein booking photos | Horseshoe Beach hurricane damage (FILE)
Dixie County deputies arrest two looters after Hurricane Idalia
