Ohio train union members outline changes they’d like to see in the rail industry after East Palestine derailment

By Stetson Miller
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - It has now been nearly seven months since the train derailment happened in East Palestine Ohio and despite bipartisan calls for federal safety reforms in the rail industry, federal legislative action has not been passed. But that is not stopping members of one of the largest rail unions from making continued calls for safety improvements.

“We’re not doing the American citizens due justice, the railroads need to button it up. They need regulated,” said Clyde Whitaker, Ohio State Legislative Director for SMART TD, one of the largest railroad unions in the country.

Whitaker said that he was not surprised by the derailment and testified about it on Capitol Hill in March.

“Our warnings and cries for help over the last seven years have fallen on deaf ears. And the outcome was exactly as we feared. Now the result is a town that doesn’t feel safe in their own Homes, businesses failing,” said Whitaker at the March 22nd hearing.

Recently, he told Gray Television, that several reforms need to be put in place to prevent another derailment from happening. Those include setting standards on placement of rail cars, shorter trains, more locomotives, more manpower and a uniform temperature threshold for defect detectors on tracks.

Ohio did pass a law requiring defect detectors every 10-15 miles but federal legislation introduced by Senators Sherrod Brown and J.D. Vance has failed to get Republican leadership support.

“A lot of what the railroads are pitching is a lot of smoke and mirrors right now, but I have seen them trying to make a little bit of a difference here in Ohio. And I can only speak for Ohio, but it’s just a little small improvement when we could be doing a lot better,” he said.

Norfolk Southern said in a statement that it is committed passing bipartisan legislation on rail safety:

“Norfolk Southern remains committed to the ultimate goal of enacting bipartisan legislation that advances rail safety and strengthens the ability of rail carriers to maintain their critical role in the nation’s economy. These pieces of legislation contain important advancements in accident prevention, accident mitigation, and accident response that will make our railroads, our employees, and communities safer. We look forward to continuing our engagement with Members of Congress on the issues, achieving a meaningful and effective new law, and leading on safety measures within the industry.”

The Association of American Railroads said in a statement:

“Let’s be clear, railroads are the safest way to move freight over land – particularly hazmat. The industry’s first goal is to prevent an accident before it can happen. The American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) gave rail its highest grade in their infrastructure report card in part because of the annual $20 billion in private investments in maintaining and improving network. At its core, a well-maintained railroad is a safe one.”

The association’s CEO Ian Jefferies said during the March 22nd hearing, “I think there is a feasible path forward on almost every provision in there (Railway Safety Act). Your definition of feasible and mine may not be the same, but I think there is an opportunity to work together to try to get to yes.”

AAR also stressed in May that it urges “policymakers to continue refining the [Railway Safety Act] to ensure the bill is focused on solution-driven polices that will measurably enhance safety.”

Jefferies also said in a statement in May, “Railroads support items of this bill and remain fully committed to working with the Committee.”

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

FILE - Many shoppers at Walmart and Sam’s Club reported being overcharged as a 1% grocery tax...
Walmart, Sam’s Club customers incorrectly overcharged after Alabama grocery tax reduction
Flash flooding near Northeast 28th Avenue and 13th Street in Gainesville
Flash flooding in Gainesville traps vehicles, blocks roadways
Thomas Farley and Brittney Lammlein booking photos | Horseshoe Beach hurricane damage (FILE)
Dixie County deputies arrest two looters after Hurricane Idalia
A high school student was honored at a special graduation ceremony so his dying father could...
Father gets dying wish granted by watching youngest son graduate high school
FILE - Proud Boy member Ethan Nordean walks toward the U.S. Capitol in Washington, in support...
Proud Boys leader Ethan Nordean gets 18 years in prison, tying for longest sentence in Jan. 6 attack