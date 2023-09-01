Palms Medical Group gives supplies to hurricane victims in Trenton

Palms Medical Group
Palms Medical Group(Palms Medical Group)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida medical group is helping those impacted by Hurricane Idalia on Friday in Gilchrist County.

The Palms Medical Group has partnered with Sunshine Health to give out supplies on Friday until 4 p.m. They’ve got essentials like water, diapers, and non-perishable food items.

The giveaway is happening at Palms Medical Group’s Trenton location: 911 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693.

