Palms Medical Group gives supplies to hurricane victims in Trenton

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A North Central Florida medical group is helping those impacted by Hurricane Idalia on Friday in Gilchrist County.

The Palms Medical Group has partnered with Sunshine Health to give out supplies on Friday until 4 p.m. They’ve got essentials like water, diapers, and non-perishable food items.

The giveaway is happening at Palms Medical Group’s Trenton location: 911 S Main St, Trenton, FL 32693.

