Person from Starke gets one-year jail sentence suspended

Several other charges, including indecent exposure, were dropped.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drag queen is back on the streets of Starke but is one step away from jail.

James Ross, 35, pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly intoxication and harassing a witness.

Several other charges, including indecent exposure, were dropped.

TRENDING: Building in historic downtown Williston partially collapses during Idalia

Judge D. Tatum Davis gave Ross a year in jail but suspended the sentence.

Ross had been protesting the Starke Police Department following his arrest during a traffic incident in May.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Some are working near coastal communities distributing food and water.
Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach
Florida Gateway College officials opened up the Howard Center to 150 overflow FPL line workers.
FGC opens the Howard Center for overflow FPL line workers
Several other charges, including indecent exposure, were dropped.
Person from Starke gets one-year jail sentence suspended
Florida Gateway College officials opened up the Howard Center to 150 overflow FPL line workers.
FGC opens the Howard Center for overflow FPL line workers