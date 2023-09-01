Person from Starke gets one-year jail sentence suspended
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drag queen is back on the streets of Starke but is one step away from jail.
James Ross, 35, pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly intoxication and harassing a witness.
Several other charges, including indecent exposure, were dropped.
Judge D. Tatum Davis gave Ross a year in jail but suspended the sentence.
Ross had been protesting the Starke Police Department following his arrest during a traffic incident in May.
