Person from Starke gets one-year jail sentence suspended

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A drag queen is back on the streets of Starke but is one step away from jail.

James Ross, 35, pleaded no contest to charges of disorderly intoxication and harassing a witness.

Several other charges, including indecent exposure, were dropped.

TRENDING: Building in historic downtown Williston partially collapses during Idalia

Judge D. Tatum Davis gave Ross a year in jail but suspended the sentence.

Ross had been protesting the Starke Police Department following his arrest during a traffic incident in May.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.