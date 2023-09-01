Rhode Island airport says it’s under lockdown to address potential security threat

FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.
FILE - A Rhode Island airport about 60 miles south of Boston went into lockdown Friday.(Source: Gray News/file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island airport said it was under lockdown Friday as law enforcement addresses a potential security threat.

“Travelers are asked to delay arrivals at this time, " the Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport in Warwick posted online shortly before noon. “More information will be provided when available.”

The airport is about 60 miles south of Boston.

Gov. Dan McKee released a statement that he was briefed on the potential security threat and confirmed that the airport was “temporarily on lockdown.” He said state and Warwick police were managing the scene.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

In this photo taken with a drone, debris from homes swept off their lots litters a canal amid...
No power and nowhere to stay as rural Florida starts recovering from Hurricane Idalia
FILE - Stanford running back Mitch Leigber, middle, runs the ball against California during the...
ACC becomes latest power conference to expand cross-country by adding Stanford, Cal and SMU
Amy Denney surprised Mikellie Grant in her classroom.
First-year teacher reunites with elementary principal who inspired her career
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville