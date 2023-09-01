Santa Fe Teaching zoo adjusts admission prices

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prices for the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are going up as they double their conservation commitment.

These new prices will go into effect Friday, and adults 13-59 years old will be $10. Children 4-12, seniors 60 and older UF students, faculty, and staff will be $6.

Children 3 and under, SF students, faculty, staff and retirees will be free.

Annual memberships have also increased in line with admission changes.

Individual ones will $35, Couples will be $60, a family up to four will $75, and a family up to five will be $95.

