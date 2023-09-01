Santa Fe Teaching zoo adjusts admission prices

Prices for the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are going up as they double their conservation commitment.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Prices for the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are going up as they double their conservation commitment.

These new prices will go into effect Friday, and adults 13-59 years old will be $10. Children 4-12, seniors 60 and older UF students, faculty, and staff will be $6.

Children 3 and under, SF students, faculty, staff and retirees will be free.

TRENDING: Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach

Annual memberships have also increased in line with admission changes.

Individual ones will $35, Couples will be $60, a family up to four will $75, and a family up to five will be $95.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/1
Prices for the Santa Fe College Teaching Zoo are going up as they double their conservation...
Santa Fe Teaching zoo adjusts admission prices
Here’s what you missed when we caught up with our friends over at K-Country.
“What’s up” with K-Country 9/1
Some are working near coastal communities distributing food and water.
Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach