Tipsy Cow owners in Cedar Key work to rebuild following Hurricane Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some of the business owners over the water on Dock Street in Cedar Key are worried about the costs of rebuilding, after Hurricane Idalia swept through the town Wednesday morning.

Some of the restaurants lost roofs while others have no floor.

Melissa Bamerick, owner of The Tipsy Cow, says in addition to roof damage, the staircase is destroyed, leaving no safe way to get in or out of the business.

Bamerick says it’s overwhelming deciding where to start with cleanup, and worries about the overall impact the storm will have on the economy.

“Everything from our clamming industry, which is the backbone of our community, to your brick and mortar stores, and your mom and pop shops and restaurants as well,” said Bamerick.

However, she’s thankful that she lives in a tight-knit community where everyone looks out for one another.

“Community-wise, we are really fortunate everything you see in Cedar Key is family owned and operated. There are no corporations, there are no large umbrella companies. Nine times out of ten your business owners are working side by side with their employees.”

Bamerick also says that because the community is small, extra help will be needed to help Cedar Key recover.

