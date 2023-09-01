United Way raises money to help victims of Hurricane Idalia

The United Way of Suwannee Valley has set up a relief fund to help those in need following the storm
Tree falls on home in Lake City due to Hurricane Idalia
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Organizations in North Central Florida are collecting supplies and raising money to help those impacted by Hurricane Idalia when it moved through the region on Wednesday morning.

The United Way of Suwannee Valley has set up a relief fund to help those in need following the storm. The charity services Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee, and Columbia counties. They say many residents in the area live at or below the poverty level and are just one disaster away from devastation.

RELATED: Residents work to rebuild after Hurricane Idalia devastates Cedar Key

On Wednesday, Florida Blue Foundation announced a gift of $5,000 to the United Way relief fund. On Sept. 11, employees will hold a United Way Day of Caring Event to collect food and supplies for the relief efforts.

“Hurricane Idalia has passed, but many of our communities are still facing adversity and challenges,” said Darnell Smith, North Florida market president of Florida Blue. “This is the time for neighbors to lean in and support each other. Florida Blue’s donation to the United Way of Suwanee Valley is one-step towards helping recovery efforts for our friends and neighbors in the counties affected by this hurricane. We encourage other companies and individuals to support United Way.”

To contribute to the United Way of Suwannee Valley Hurricane Idalia Relief Fund, please visit unitedwsv.org. If paying by check, please make payable to United Way of Suwannee Valley and please note “Relief Fund” on the memo line and mail to 871 SW State Road 47, Lake City, FL 32025.

“We cannot do this alone and we are once again relying on the support of our community to join us,” said Jennifer Anchors, the executive director of the United Way of Suwannee Valley.

RELATED: Damage from Hurricane Idalia? How to apply for FEMA assistance.

Residents of Dixie, Levy, Suwannee, Hamilton, Taylor, and Citrus counties can apply for disaster assistance

