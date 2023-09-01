Vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville sends one to hospital

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Emergency crews responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash in Northwest Gainsville on Friday morning.

Gainesville Police Department officer and Gainesville Fire Rescue crews responded to the crash on Northwest 23rd Avenue and Sixth Street around 10 a.m. A Jeep and a pedestrian were involved.

The pedestrian was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital.

We’ll update this developing story as more information is learned.

