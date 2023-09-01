Volunteers and organizations distribute food during Idalia cleanups in Horseshoe Beach

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - in Cross City, volunteers with the Salvation Army and First Baptist Church distributed meals to those who were hit the hardest by Idalia.

While volunteers boxed up meals for residents, many in Horseshoe Beach are cleaning up Idalia’s damage.

“Well with no power, and Red Cross coming in, feeding people that don’t have generators, it’s good for the community,” shared resident Garrick Sears.

The storm made landfall in Taylor County but once it passed, residents are calling the aftermath catastrophic.

“If you look around and you just glance over there, three houses are missing,” shared Sparky Abrandt. “There’s probably 30-40 houses. These are families that live here full-time and are not able to anymore.”

Docks, furniture, cars, and even homes were pushed around and destroyed by Idalia. Downed palm trees, power lines, and traffic signs were also along the marina.

Many people in the area are waiting for their power to be restored. Residents say it will be a long road to recovery.

“The community is someplace to love. Everybody here is all together, we’re all helping each other,” stated Abrandt.

Organizers with Florida Baptist Disaster Relief and Salvation Army say they plan to continue helping out all week.

