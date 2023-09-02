Air Force One makes first visit to Gainesville Regional Airport since 2004 as Biden visits hurricane-affected areas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As recovery from Idalia continues, President Joe Biden made his way to North Central Florida to visit areas affected.

“It’s an honor,” said Cindy Perelman, “no matter what your political party is, to have the President of the United States come to the town where you live.”

President Biden landed in Gainesville around 1 PM in front of a large crowd of spectators.

Some arrived more than an hour early to take in the display, which included four Marine “Osprey” helicopters.

“I couldn’t feel my own heartbeat with them revving up like that,” said Connor Honeycutt. “I was even feeling the ground vibrating from them revving up. They are certainly powerful pieces of equipment.”

Air Force One landed and was escorted back towards the terminal by three of the Ospreys.

There, President Biden and The First Lady were greeted by Gainesville mayor Harvey Ward, Alachua County commission chair Anna Prizzia and Live Oak police chief Eugene Keith Davis.

A worker with the university air center said the last time a President visited Gainesville on Air Force One was George W. Bush when he was campaigning for re-election.

“It gives you that personable feeling,” said Honeycutt. “A lot of world leaders you don’t get to see them face-to-face. All you ever get to see them through is a tv or a spokesperson or a mouthpiece. The U.S. is kind of one of those few places where you can actually see and potentially interact with [the president].”

Shorty after landing, the President and First Lady boarded Marine One and took off for an aerial tour of areas affected by Hurricane Idalia.

“It’s very necessary,” said Perelman, who said she visits Cedar Key frequently, “it’s very moving...To see the damage that they’ve had is just extremely sad. I feel confident though that between the government and the people...I’m sure they’ll bounce back eventually.”

Following his visit to Live Oak, Biden departed back to Delaware around 6 PM.

