ASCO: Gainesville man arrested on felony drug charges less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was arrested Friday morning on several felony and misdemeanor drug charges less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school.

Jose Coronel, 45, was arrested at his home Friday morning and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, two counts of possession of methamphetamine within 1,000 feet of a school, money laundering, maintaining a drug dwelling, possession with intent to sell amphetamines within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of cannabis less than 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and possession of alprazolam with intent to sell.

ACSO deputies discovered Coronel while investigating a medical emergency where a 29-year-old patient was pronounced dead at the scene. The death is currently being investigated as a potential overdose death.

On the patient’s phone, deputies found communication on the WhatsApp messenger with a subject named “Jose Unteathered.” The patient had communicated with the subject two days prior to his death.

According to the arresting officer, previous communication between the patient and “Jose Unteathered” indicated that he was purchasing narcotics from Jose. They discussed weights, quality, and prices.

Deputies were able to utilize law enforcement databases to identify Coronel as “Jose Unteathered,” and utilized the patients phone to arrange a narcotics deal with Coronel.

Coronel came outside his residence to meet with “the patient” and was taken into custody by Alachua County sheriffs.

His home is located only 880 feet from Metcalfe Elementary School.

A search warrant was carried out in his residence. Inside they found three separate bags of cannabis totaling 18.8 grams, six bags of methamphetamine totaling 29.2 grams, a bag containing eight alprazolam pills, a bag containing 8 amphetamine pills, $1,600 in cash, drug paraphernalia for distribution, and dug paraphernalia for use.

Deputies say that the investigation into Coronel is ongoing, and more charges will follow.

