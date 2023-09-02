Biden arrived in Gainesville, speaks in Live Oak this afternoon

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill arrive at Gainesville Regional Airport on Sept. 2.
President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill arrive at Gainesville Regional Airport on Sept. 2.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - President Joe Biden and the First Lady arrived in Gainesville at 1:11 p.m. today and are heading to Live Oak this afternoon to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Idalia earlier this week.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damages before moving north towards Georgia and the Carolinas.

Many are still without power in their homes, and some are left with no homes at all.

Biden will take an aerial tour on his way to Live Oak where he will hold a briefing addressing the response and recovery efforts being made. He will also be meeting with federal and local officials, as well as first responders.

Gov. DeSantis and President Biden will not be meeting today as DeSantis suggested that a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts.

Following a tour of an impacted community, Biden will make remarks to the press.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Mobley was last seen alive on Oct. 16 on Southeast 166th Lane in Summerfield.
Human remains found in Marion County, believed to be missing Summerfield woman

Latest News

Residents from six more Florida counties are now eligible to apply for FEMA assistance.
Gov. DeSantis announces six more counties approved for FEMA applications
Dixie County Emergency Management will be offering comfort stations for those impacted by...
Dixie County announces comfort stations for residents with more locations on the way
Jose Coronel was arrested Friday morning on multiple felony drug charges.
ASCO: Gainesville man arrested on felony drug charges less than 1,000 feet from an elementary school
State Emergency Response team members will have supplies such as MRE’s, bottles of water, and...
More emergency distribution sites announced for Suwannee County