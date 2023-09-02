Biden arrived in Gainesville, speaks in Live Oak this afternoon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - President Joe Biden and the First Lady arrived in Gainesville at 1:11 p.m. today and are heading to Live Oak this afternoon to assess the damages caused by Hurricane Idalia earlier this week.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning in Florida’s Big Bend region as a Category 3 storm, causing widespread flooding and damages before moving north towards Georgia and the Carolinas.

Many are still without power in their homes, and some are left with no homes at all.

Biden will take an aerial tour on his way to Live Oak where he will hold a briefing addressing the response and recovery efforts being made. He will also be meeting with federal and local officials, as well as first responders.

Gov. DeSantis and President Biden will not be meeting today as DeSantis suggested that a meeting could hinder disaster response efforts.

Following a tour of an impacted community, Biden will make remarks to the press.

