Charity Groups across NCFL are accepting donations for victims of Hurricane Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Groups across North Central Florida are collecting supplies and raising money for victims of Idalia.

Officials with the United Way of Suwannee Valley have set up a relief fund to help people in need.

The Florida Blue Foundation gave five thousand dollars to the fund, and the United Way is holding a “Day of Caring,” event to collect food and supplies on September 11th.

The charity serves Hamilton, Lafayette, Suwannee, and Columbia Counties.

In Dixie County, the United Way of North Central Florida is asking for volunteers to help distribute supplies from September 2nd to the 4th.

They’re asking for shifts to be covered from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. either at the Old Town Elementary School or Roy Ward Little League Complex.

Catholic Charities are also accepting help to provide supplies for people dealing with storm damage.

Charity officials are asking people to give items such as trash bags, gloves, toothbrushes, shampoo, and baby formula.

Donations can be dropped off at the Catholic Charities’ office on NE 9th Street in Gainesville from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. starting next September 11th.

