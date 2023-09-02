Dixie County announces comfort stations for residents with more locations on the way

Dixie County Emergency Management will be offering comfort stations for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Dixie County Emergency Management announced Saturday that it is offering comfort locations throughout the county.

The locations will offer laundry, showers, and restrooms to residents who may not have access following Hurricane Idalia.

For now, there are only three active locations, but more will be added and updated on this list when made available.

The Horseshoe Beach location is located at Butler Douglas Memorial Park, 244 8th Ave W.

The second location is located at the Old Town School Board Room, 841 SE 349 Hwy, Old Town.

The comfort station in Suwannee is available at Suwannee Baptist Church, 23103 SE 349 Hwy.

