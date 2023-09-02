Gov. DeSantis announces six more counties approved for FEMA applications

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Saturday that six more counties have been approved to be included in the Major Disaster Declaration by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The now-13 counties able to apply for FEMA disaster assistance include Citrus, Colombia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Hernando, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison Pasco, Suwannee, and Taylor counties.

The disaster assistance program provides financial and direct services to eligible individuals and households affected by disasters who have uninsured or under-insured expenses and serious needs.

Some examples of the assistance they may be able to provide include funds for temporary housing or a temporary housing unit, funds to repair or replace the home, funds for hazard mitigation, and other expenses.

To apply for disaster assistance or to learn more, visit disasterassistance.gov.

