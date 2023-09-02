Hundreds of linemen join forces to restore power after Idalia

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Utility companies across Florida are joining forces after thousands of homes remain without power after Idalia.

Officials with Central Florida Electric Cooperative said they have linemen working in North Central Florida from all over the nation.

“We have roughly about 500 people on property working to restore power in all the three counties,” shared CEFC general manager, Denny George.

George said before getting power back up and running crews assessed the damage. Meanwhile, a family from Dixie County said the companies’ communication could’ve been better.

“I understand their situation. There’s lots of people without electricity and they have a lot of customers to take care of,” shared Lynn Cruthfield. “But, just give us some idea of what we’re dealing with.”

Residents in Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie county told TV20 this is their third day without power and they hope linemen get to them soon.

“While we weren’t as hard hit as Tricounty Electric Co-op or Suwannee Valley, where they cold be several weeks out. We knew that this was going to be more than a two-day storm,” shared George. “Perhaps we should’ve communicated a little bit more clearly, some of these expectations, but it was very difficult for us to get that damaged assessment completed so that we could even tell.”

Central Florida Electric Co-op officials estimate Levy, Gilchrist and Dixie County by Sunday night.

