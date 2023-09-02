Mobile post office sets up shop in Suwannee until further notice

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee Post Office will be closed until further notice according to Dixie County Emergency Service officials.

Until its reopening, a mobile post office has been set up in its place for customers to pick up their mail.

The service will be open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Services available at the mobile post office will be limited, as they do not have internet or access to on-site computers.

