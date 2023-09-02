More emergency distribution sites announced for Suwannee County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional emergency distribution sites for Suwanee County on Friday.

State Emergency Response team members will have supplies such as MRE’s, bottles of water, and tarps for anyone who may still need them.

Mobile post office sets up shop in Suwannee until further notice

The distribution sites are at the Suwannee County Fairgrounds, Suwannee Riverside Elementary School, and Branford High School.

