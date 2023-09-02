Seven people arrested in Gainesville following five-month sting by drug task force

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Seven people were arrested after a five-month sting was completed Friday by the Gainesville Drug Task Force.

GPD Officers along with the 8th Judicial Circuit Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force made the seven arrests to take down a drug trafficking organization called “Billy Blood.”

They seized 8 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine, molly, weed, prescribed medications, 12 firearms, and $40,000.

