Suwannee River Jam canceled due to damages from Hurricane Idalia

SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Suwannee River Jam announced the cancellation of its 2023 event on Facebook Saturday.

The Suwannee Music Park was directly hit by Hurricane Idalia when it made its landfall on Aug. 30, causing significant damage to the park. The park is currently closed and will remain so indefinitely.

The post says crews are working hard to get the music park back in business, but with the event set for two weeks from now, they are unable to guarantee they can produce Suwannee River Jam in a safe way for guests this year.

All payments will be fully refunded as soon as the park is open for business.

