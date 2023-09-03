Biden assesses damage in Live Oak, meets with first responders

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The President of the United States had a hopeful message for Live Oak residents affected by Idalia.

President Biden and the First Lady arrived at the Suwannee County Airport around 2 p.m. to assess the damage left behind by Wednesday’s storm.

The First Couple headed to Suwannee Pineview Elementary. They got a briefing on recovery efforts from local officials and first responders.

Afterwards, they took a tour of some of the damage in neighborhoods, including a fallen tree. The president gave a briefing on recovery efforts.

“Hundreds of broken power poles, downed power lines means many of you in Live Oak still have no power. I know it’s frustrating and it’s hard and I’ve directed FEMA to help you in every way they can,” said Biden.

Biden said he has been in touch with Governor Ron DeSantis since Idalia made landfall.

“We’re not going anywhere, the federal government. We’re here to help the state as long as it takes,” said Biden.

Some residents told TV20 they were happy to see the president stop by their city.

“It’s not necessarily the high dollar damage of a populated area or we don’t have the heavy population, a lot of politicians seem to want to ignore us,” said Wendy Martin.

Her husband hopes the presidential visit will draw more attention to the county and its needs.

“He brings light to Suwannee County,” said Fred Martin. “As long as he brings good light to Suwannee County, some money might come in and help the people around here.”

After his speech, the Bidens headed back to the airport around 4:30 p.m. and departed to Delaware.

