CCSO investigating possible homicide

Columbia County deputies are investigating a body found on the side of a road south of Lake City.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are investigating a possible homicide south of Lake City.

They say they received a call this morning about a body found on the side of the road.

Deputies say they found a woman’s dead body.

Detectives are working to find the identity of the body.

TRENDING: Cedar Key churches prepare free meals for residents while food pantry is closed

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville

Latest News

A city council member believes clean up efforts will last more than a year
Residents in Horseshoe Beach only beginning to understand extend of damage from Idalia
Volunteers will be split up throughout the five zones across the island to reach every...
Volunteers needed to clean up Cedar Key
The eighth-ranked Florida volleyball team continued its winning streak on Sunday afternoon,...
Florida Gators volleyball takes down No. 5 Minnesota
In an effort to help feed families in the area, churches across the city offered free meals.
Cedar Key churches prepare free meals for residents while food pantry is closed