CCSO investigating possible homicide
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are investigating a possible homicide south of Lake City.
They say they received a call this morning about a body found on the side of the road.
Deputies say they found a woman’s dead body.
Detectives are working to find the identity of the body.
TRENDING: Cedar Key churches prepare free meals for residents while food pantry is closed
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.