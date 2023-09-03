CCSO investigating possible homicide

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies are investigating a possible homicide south of Lake City.

They say they received a call this morning about a body found on the side of the road.

Deputies say they found a woman’s dead body.

Detectives are working to find the identity of the body.

