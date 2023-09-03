Cedar Key churches prepare free meals for residents while food pantry is closed

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across Florida are lending a helping hand in Cedar Key to sure no one is left hungry Sunday.

The Cedar Key Food Pantry is closed while volunteers throw out refrigerators and other items damaged from rain caused by Idalia. The food pantry feeds thousands of families in Levy County.

In an effort to help feed families in the area, churches across the city offered free meals.

A food truck was parked outside the First Baptist Church, while volunteers inside prepared plates with meats and vegetables.

The team at the Cedar Key Church of Christ packed up hundreds of bags of food for residents.

“I’ve got a lot of people that are close to me that lost everything that they have, so to be able to help in any way, even in small ways, it feels really awesome,” said volunteer Rachael Harris.

They also offered other necessities like cleaning supplies and cases of water. Some donations will be sent to other communities affected by Idalia.

“We’re also going to reach out to Suwannee and take some stuff that we have here, so it’s just amazing that we can do that being a small congregation,” said preacher Gepher Lopina.

Lopina said they will be set up everyday until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on donations and food distributions can be found on the City of Cedar Key’s Facebook page.

