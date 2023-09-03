Cedar Key churches prepare free meals for residents while food pantry is closed

In an effort to help feed families in the area, churches across the city offered free meals.
In an effort to help feed families in the area, churches across the city offered free meals.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents across Florida are lending a helping hand in Cedar Key to sure no one is left hungry Sunday.

The Cedar Key Food Pantry is closed while volunteers throw out refrigerators and other items damaged from rain caused by Idalia. The food pantry feeds thousands of families in Levy County.

In an effort to help feed families in the area, churches across the city offered free meals.

A food truck was parked outside the First Baptist Church, while volunteers inside prepared plates with meats and vegetables.

The team at the Cedar Key Church of Christ packed up hundreds of bags of food for residents.

“I’ve got a lot of people that are close to me that lost everything that they have, so to be able to help in any way, even in small ways, it feels really awesome,” said volunteer Rachael Harris.

They also offered other necessities like cleaning supplies and cases of water. Some donations will be sent to other communities affected by Idalia.

“We’re also going to reach out to Suwannee and take some stuff that we have here, so it’s just amazing that we can do that being a small congregation,” said preacher Gepher Lopina.

Lopina said they will be set up everyday until Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on donations and food distributions can be found on the City of Cedar Key’s Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville

Latest News

Volunteers will be split up throughout the five zones across the island to reach every...
Volunteers needed to clean up Cedar Key
Shorty after landing, the President and First Lady boarded Marine One and took off for an...
Air Force One makes first visit to Gainesville Regional Airport since 2004 as Biden visits hurricane
WCJB WEATHER
President Biden and the First Lady arrived at the Suwannee County Airport to assess the damage...
Biden assesses damage in Live Oak, meets with first responders