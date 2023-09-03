Florida Gators volleyball takes down No. 5 Minnesota

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No.8 Florida volleyball team earned its fourth win of the season over the No.5 Minnesota Gophers. The Gators are off to a perfect start as the squad earned its second-straight match.

They beat No. 2 Stanford 3-0 on Tuesday and topping then-No. 8 Penn State 3-1 five days earlier in Tampa. Florida. The Gators handled Minnesota in just three-sets winning 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23.

Kennedy Martin had an impressive game. The freshman posted 15 kills to lead both teams. The next highest was from Anna Dixon with eight, followed by AC Fitzpatrick and Sofia Victoria both registered seven kills apiece. Alexis Stucky dished out 32 assists and 11 digs.

Florida next game will be against Sacramento State on Thursday in the opening game of the Gators Invitational. UF then plays Clemson and Winthrop in the three-day tournament.

