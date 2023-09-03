Florida Gators volleyball takes down No. 5 Minnesota

The eighth-ranked Florida volleyball team continued its winning streak, topping No. 5 Minnesota in straight-sets.
The eighth-ranked Florida volleyball team continued its winning streak on Sunday afternoon, topping No. 5 Minnesota in straight-sets.
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The No.8 Florida volleyball team earned its fourth win of the season over the No.5 Minnesota Gophers. The Gators are off to a perfect start as the squad earned its second-straight match.

They beat No. 2 Stanford 3-0 on Tuesday and topping then-No. 8 Penn State 3-1 five days earlier in Tampa. Florida. The Gators handled Minnesota in just three-sets winning 25-22, 25-18 and 25-23.

Kennedy Martin had an impressive game. The freshman posted 15 kills to lead both teams. The next highest was from Anna Dixon with eight, followed by AC Fitzpatrick and Sofia Victoria both registered seven kills apiece. Alexis Stucky dished out 32 assists and 11 digs.

Florida next game will be against Sacramento State on Thursday in the opening game of the Gators Invitational. UF then plays Clemson and Winthrop in the three-day tournament.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville

Latest News

TV 20's Game of the Week: Hawthorne vs. Newberry
TV 20′s Sports Overtime: Week 2
Eastside is 2-0 after Adrian Curtis 5 TD performance
TV 20′s Sports Overtime: Week 2
-TV 20 Sports OT final
Oak Hall is 6-0 on the season, Newberry leaps to 3-3
H.S. Volleyball: Oak Hall stays undefeated in a three-set sweep vs. Eastside; Newberry wins at home