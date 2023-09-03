Residents in Horseshoe Beach only beginning to understand extent of damage from Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The damage is all around you as you drive into horseshoe beach and clean up is only just beginning.

A city council member is saying they have a long road back.

“It’s going to take us a year or more to clean this up,” said Brooke Hiers

Hiers says she is devastated after seeing homes and buildings that were around for decades destroyed by the storm.

One of those homes belonged to the Squires family, who returned from evacuation to find their home completely gone.

“We knew to get out because our house is only 7.5 feet off the ground,” said John Squires, who has lived in Horseshoe Beach for 49 years. “So we left and put everything in the house and said ‘it’ll be good when we get back.’ We got back and we can’t find the house.”

Squires and his wife lived in the house for 40 years and said everything they owned was inside.

In the days since the storm, people have found items such as trophies and pictures and returned them to the site.

Squires and many others in the community say this will only make them stronger.

“We know we’re going to get a lot of help,” said Squires. “People are helping each other. We’re going to make it. We’re going to get cleaned up. This ain’t the first storm it’s just the worst. We’re going to get through it.”

“One thing about us people here,” said Hiers, “we are salt of the earth. We come back. It will not defeat us.”

Squires says he plans to put an RV on his property for a temporary home once the cleanup is complete.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to help support his recovery efforts.

On another part of the town lives Lynn Amburn.

Amburn’s house was lifted off the ground by the storm and moved about 200 feet by the storm surge.

The house is still standing, and the roof is in pretty good shape, but the house side is almost entirely destroyed.

“I kinda figured with as big as the storm was I really didn’t think there’d be anything left,” said Amburn. “So I was happy to see it was there, but not happy to see it in the road knowing that it’s gone.”

Amburn said he will likely have to rebuild the house, but is waiting to understand the insurance costs.

Hiers says she fears for many residents like Amburn that the financial impacts will be devastating.

“Lots of people don’t have insurance,” said Hiers, “it’s hard here to get insurance on your home and it’s very expensive.”

Amburn said many neighbors have been helping him--a disabled veteran--in cleaning up his house.

Hiers said it’s just one example of how the community has rallied together to help each other.

“We’ve had many friends and neighbors--all volunteers--people that we know,” said Hiers, “friends out of town they’re coming in with their dump trailers. All for free, all volunteer work. No charge.”

Hiers said once the clean up is complete, Horseshoe Beach will come back stronger than before.

