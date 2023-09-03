Volunteers needed to clean up Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Cedar Key city officials are making it easy for those who want to help with storm recovery.

Those interested can head to the white tent outside the Cedar Key Community Center on 6th St. to ask for help or to volunteer. Residents and visitors are welcome to participate.

They’ll be split up throughout the five zones across the island to reach every neighborhood.

“We ask the owner to give the right address and then write what they need done,” said City Commissioner Sue Colson. “Then I match the volunteers to the address.”

The team is also accepting donations for residents, as well as other communities affected by Idalia.

“We share what we get here. We have a truck ready to go, we had a truck that went yesterday and a truck to Horseshoe and one to Suwannee, so right now we’re accumulating stuff for them,” said Colson.

For more information on when to start, visit the City of Cedar Key Facebook page.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.