ACSO investigates a dead body discovered in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body in the afternoon of September 3rd.

Officials say a woman’s body was found in a house on County Road 231 in Gainesville.

Deputies say she died from a gunshot.

They say they’re not sure whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or not.

Detectives say they expect to have more details on September 4th.

