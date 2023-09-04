ACSO investigates a dead body discovered in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body in the afternoon of September 3rd.
Officials say a woman’s body was found in a house on County Road 231 in Gainesville.
Deputies say she died from a gunshot.
They say they’re not sure whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or not.
Detectives say they expect to have more details on September 4th.
