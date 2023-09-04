ACSO investigates a dead body discovered in Gainesville

Alachua County deputies are investigating a body found in a house in Gainesville.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 1:15 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County deputies are investigating after finding a dead body in the afternoon of September 3rd.

Officials say a woman’s body was found in a house on County Road 231 in Gainesville.

Deputies say she died from a gunshot.

They say they’re not sure whether the gunshot was self-inflicted or not.

Detectives say they expect to have more details on September 4th.

TRENDING: Volunteers needed to clean up Cedar Key

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce
Witnesses say a woman riding a bike in Northwest Gainesville was hit by an SUV
One dead following vehicle vs. pedestrian crash in Gainesville

Latest News

Although Marion County wasn’t hit the hardest by Hurricane Idalia, county officials are still...
Ocala CEP highlights preparations for the rest of hurricane season
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
Although Marion County wasn’t hit the hardest by Hurricane Idalia, county officials are still...
Ocala CEP highlights preparations for the rest of hurricane season