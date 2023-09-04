ATV crash leaves a Palatka man in serious condition

PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - A 28-year-old man from Palatka is in serious condition after an ATV crash.

According to FHP, the man was driving the ATV on unnamed dirt roads and trails Sunday night.

They were located off West Pinellas Street in Putnam County.

For unknown reasons, the ATV flipped and the vehicle came to down with the driver underneath the ATV

The 28-year-old was transported by helicopter to Orange Park Medical Center with serious injuries.

