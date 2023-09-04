Chiefland barber offers free haircuts to first responders and linemen following Idalia

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A barber in Chiefland is making a difference, one snip at a time.

Drew Hernandez opened up his barber shop, Drew’s Cuts, Monday to offer free haircuts to first responders and linemen that were working on recovery after Idalia.

He says he’s been a barber professionally for five years, but just opened his own shop this summer.

Hernandez says a lot of clients have been dealing with damages caused by the storm.

“It’s just to give back to the community, that’s all it is. Sometimes I do go out to the community to do haircuts also, but you know, I have my own spot here so now everybody can just make their way this way.”

Hernandez gave haircuts from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and then opened up his shop again around 6:30 p.m. to offer haircuts to the first responders and linemen who were out working during the day.

