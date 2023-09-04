Columbia County officials focus on removing debris before schools reopen

Columbia County is waiving fees for dumping waste at the Winfield Solid Waste Facility for the morning of September 5th.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials working on recovery and restoration in Columbia County say they are focusing on getting downed trees and debris out of the power lines ahead of schools reopening.

Starting in the morning of September 5th, Columbia County is waiving fees for dumping waste at the Winfield Solid Waste Facility, off of Oosterhoudt Lane.

However, it’s only valid for bio-degradable waste such as branches, trees, and wood brush debris.

The facility’s hours are from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

