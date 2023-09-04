FEMA offering support to residents affected by Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FEMA is offering support to North Central Florida residents affected by Hurricane Idalia.

Suwannee, Dixie, Gilchrist, and Columbia County are eligible for FEMA individual assistance.

In Dixie County, a disaster relief center will be opening at the Dixie County Public Library on September 4th, that’s in Cross City.

In Gilchrist County, FEMA representatives are going door to door to file reports.

Suwannee and Columbia County residents must call 1-800-621-3362 or visit the FEMA Disaster Assistance website, www.disasterassistance.gov, to apply for assistance.

Disaster recovery centers will also be opening in Trenton and Bell, with locations to be announced soon.

