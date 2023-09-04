Gainesville Health and Fitness: National Yoga Month
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - September is national Yoga Month.
On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, TV20′s Kristin Chase met up with our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness to learn about a few events they are hosting.
A link to all of the events will be HERE
RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Functional training
Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.