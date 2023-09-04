Gainesville Health and Fitness: National Yoga Month

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - September is national Yoga Month.

On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, TV20′s Kristin Chase met up with our friends at Gainesville Health and Fitness to learn about a few events they are hosting.

A link to all of the events will be HERE

RELATED: Gainesville Health and Fitness: Functional training

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.