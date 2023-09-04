IBEW President James Ingle shares the importance of unions and Labor Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -James Ingle is President of IBEW Local 1205 in Gainesville and also ran for Gainesville City Commission in 2022.

Ingle, a union electrician for 25 years, sat down with TV20′s Alexus Goings to talk about the importance of unions, the history of Labor Day, and labor law passed in the last state legislative session.

TRENDING: TV20 YOUR MONEY: Choosing between a new or used car

More than 100 years ago, Labor Day was created to celebrate the achievements of America’s labor movement and recognize what workers have contributed to the nation’s success.

“It was about people needing a day off, people needing better working conditions,” said Ingle. “It has always been about the workers that keep this country running and remind us of the struggles they still face with either long hours or low pay and the work we have left to do to make sure everybody has their fair share.”

Ingle also shared the difference between working as part of a union.

“You’re doing the same type of work and pulling the same wires. The only real difference is in a union, the workers come together to negotiate all their wages and benefits and working conditions as a group.”

He said they are looking for more electricians to join IBEW. For more information, go to their website.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.