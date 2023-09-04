‘It was pretty sad:’ Anthem Church members spend Labor Day cleaning up Steinhatchee after Hurricane Idalia left extreme damage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Members of Anthem Church in Gainesville are helping out their neighbors in Steinhatchee as they face a long road to recovery after Hurricane Idalia caused major damage.

Steinhatchee was one of the places hit by the hurricane last week, leaving most of the town beyond repair. Associate Pastor John Birkmire is spearheading a cleanup.

“At Anthem we always say that we are for our neighbors and I think that the easiest way for us to do that is to do stuff like this and show up and actually do something. I think it’s easy for us to watch the news and be like that’s too bad that happens,” said Birkmire.

A group of volunteers gathered at the church with supplies to clean and cut down fallen trees. Birkmire said when he visited on Saturday, he couldn’t believe what he saw.

“To go down and see a place where my wife and I go somewhat regularly just be dismasted by a storm is pretty sad,” added Birkmire. “Roy’s got completely flooded out and these homes and roads are totally blocked out by trees, and mud. Brand new boats sitting up in trees, I mean it was just wild.”

A total of 30 volunteers are bringing tools, water, diapers, and food to feed about 500 people. Cedar Key and Horseshoe Beach are also on their list of clean-up locations.

“As needs come in, we’ll be helping them. We really want to help people that can’t help themselves. A lot of the folks we’ve helped so far are elderly folks, we helped a single mom, where a tree fell on her trailer, we helped her and her four kids out on saturday.”

Today’s visit is all about cleaning up the town and once they’re done with that, Birkmire said they’ll start repairing homes.

