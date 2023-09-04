Micanopy man found dead after a pickup truck crashed into a wooded area
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County investigators are looking into a crash where one person was found dead.
According to FHP on Sunday evening, a pickup truck was discovered in a wooded area off the roadway.
It was on Southeast County Road 346 west of County Road 325.
The 53-year-old driver was found dead on scene.
The reason for the crash is under investigation.
