Micanopy man found dead after a pickup truck crashed into a wooded area

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County investigators are looking into a crash where one person was found dead.

According to FHP on Sunday evening, a pickup truck was discovered in a wooded area off the roadway.

It was on Southeast County Road 346 west of County Road 325.

TRENDING: Residents in Horseshoe Beach only beginning to understand extend of damage from Idalia

The 53-year-old driver was found dead on scene.

The reason for the crash is under investigation.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.