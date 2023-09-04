Ocala pedestrian dead after being hit by semi on I-75

Officials say the driver tried to swerve out of the way of the person but did not have time to...
Officials say the driver tried to swerve out of the way of the person but did not have time to do so and hit the person before flipping the semi over.(MGN)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - FHP officials say a person was trying to cross the interstate by the State Road 326 exit ramp and ended up in the semi’s line of travel.

Officials say the driver tried to swerve out of the way of the person but did not have time to do so and hit the person before flipping the semi over.

Traffic cameras showed troopers diverting traffic on Highway 326 in Marion County.

The southbound lanes were backed up for miles.

At one point troopers closed the ramp to 326 and southbound lanes were shut down.

They reopened the ramp about 15 minutes later but the backup lasted for hours.

