One Class at a Time: Patricia Yancey

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Pat Yancey teaches language arts and reading at Howard Bishop Middle School in Gainesville.

“I would like them to find some joy in education, some joy in being in school,” said Yancey.

This is her 18th year teaching at Howard Bishop.

Before getting into education she spent 10 years as a juvenile probation officer.

“I felt like the longer I was there, the longer this needed to be the spot to be because if we don’t get them and help them figure out what to do, there are too many unhealthy choices out there,” Yancey said the experience as a probation officer has helped her better relate to her students.

She has altered her teaching to what interests the younger generation.

Even though it is still early in the school year, her students said she is preparing them for high school.

“She’ll come up with some games but you’ll also be learning,” said Joshua McClellan.

“At first I didn’t like reading but now that I’m in her class, I kind of like it,” said Zion Suggs.

Ms. Yancey is planning on retiring after this school year, but she will not be able to leave without some convincing from school leaders. “We are doing everything in our power to ensure that she comes back and we keep saying this is her last year for years to come. She is a treasure here, her impact on our campus, and our faculty is immeasurable” said Howard Bishop Principal, James Speer.

