People in Suwannee working hard to get community’s only store back up and running after Idalia

By Ethan Budowsky
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Plenty of cleanup is needed in the Suwannee community of Dixie County after Idalia, and people are working to get the community’s only market back up and running.

Lisa Waldrip says emotions are running high in Suwannee after the community was hit hard by the storm.

“Most of us the first day were kind of just stunned,” said Waldrip, “and then everybody just went to work. If you stop long enough to think about it you might cry.”

One of the places Waldrip is helping to re-open as soon as possible is the town’s only store--Suwannee Waterfront Market.

The store was ravaged by Idalia as more than four feet of water flooded the inside.

Despite trying to place the supplies up high to avoid water damage, most of them were ruined.

“We had lifted everything up to about five feet or so,” said the store’s owner, Paige Everett, “if not more...And I felt that we’re going to do okay. When I opened the doors I was just heartbroken. Everything was gone. At that point I knew I had to get to work.”

Everett said one of the coolers from her store was actually found after the storm about a quarter-mile away from where it is located.

She says despite the circumstances, it has been nice to see the community rally in support of each other.

“I’ve had a lot of people stopping by asking if there’s anything they can do,” said Everett. “I’ve had friends work day and night with me--12-13 hour days--my girls that work for me at the store have come and just done whatever is needed.”

“We were a close community before,” said Waldrip. “Anytime anybody needs any help people do it. When you’re down to where you have nothing, people are looking out for each other. It’s been great.”

Everett and Waldrip are hoping to have the store back open by next week to help those who need food and drink.

