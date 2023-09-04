Several no swim advisories have been lifted after Hurricane Idalia

BRADENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida beaches are starting to re-open after Hurricane Idalia.

Several no-swim advisories were lifted in Manatee County.

The advisory was issued on September 1st by the Florida Department of Health.

There are still some beaches that have yet to re-open in Florida.

To find out what beaches are closed in Florida, click here.

TRENDING: IBEW President James Ingle shares the importance of unions and Labor Day

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.