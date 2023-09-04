Several no swim advisories have been lifted after Hurricane Idalia
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida beaches are starting to re-open after Hurricane Idalia.
Several no-swim advisories were lifted in Manatee County.
The advisory was issued on September 1st by the Florida Department of Health.
There are still some beaches that have yet to re-open in Florida.
To find out what beaches are closed in Florida, click here.
