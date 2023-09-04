Some North Central Florida schools are reopening after being closed due to Hurricane Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Schools are closed for Labor Day, but the bells will be ringing soon for North Central Florida students.

Suwannee County students are heading back to school Thursday.

District officials are working to get air conditioning, Wi-Fi, buses, and food for students before the school bell rings on Thursday morning.

And in Levy County, schools are back in session Tuesday.

Cedar Key officials are asking anyone who used schools for storage during the storm to take their items back while school’s out.

Dixie County schools are also back in session Tuesday.

Students who can’t make it due to the hurricane will be excused.

Over in Columbia County, schools are also back in session tomorrow. Columbia High School was closed all last week.

RELATED: Residents in Horseshoe Beach only beginning to understand extent of damage from Idalia

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.