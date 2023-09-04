UF soccer team tied Kennesaw State

Florida gives up its first goal of the season
Gators tie the Owls 1-1
Gators tie the Owls 1-1(Florida Gators)
By Taylor Burr
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:18 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators remain unbeaten after tying Kennesaw State 1-1. It is the first since 2010 UF is unbeaten through the opening five matches.

Gators freshman forward Megan Hinnenkamp put in the only goal for Florida on the day. Hinnenkamp blasted a shot into the top left corner to open the scoring and grab her third goal of the season.

Junior Owls forward Macie Rainwater scored Kennesaw State’s goal for the day. The goal marked the first goal Florida’s conceded in the 2023 season.

The two teams traded possession of the ball but neither managed to find a winning goal as the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

